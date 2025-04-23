NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 2,461.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NextNav were worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextNav by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 1,580.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 203,734 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextNav by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 29,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NextNav by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other NextNav news, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 62,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $706,007.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,550,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,410,520.34. This trade represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 4,005 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $44,896.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,131. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,705 shares of company stock worth $816,495 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NN opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. NextNav Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a negative net margin of 1,732.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

