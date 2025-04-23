Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) Receives $16.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEXN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nexxen International in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Nexxen International in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nexxen International by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 567,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 262,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nexxen International by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 276,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 471.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 315,864 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 30,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexxen International stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $567.58 million, a PE ratio of 223.75 and a beta of 1.81. Nexxen International has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Nexxen International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

