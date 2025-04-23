Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) Receives $16.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NEXN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nexxen International in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Nexxen International in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nexxen International Stock Performance
Shares of Nexxen International stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $567.58 million, a PE ratio of 223.75 and a beta of 1.81. Nexxen International has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Nexxen International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About Nexxen International
Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
