NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Down 3.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $72.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. NIKE traded as low as $53.95 and last traded at $53.87. 3,527,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 18,148,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.76.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NKE. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.19.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NIKE by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,915,110,000 after purchasing an additional 347,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,857,389,000 after buying an additional 2,288,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after buying an additional 3,121,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,126,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

