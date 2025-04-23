Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 4,810.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,017 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,865,000 after buying an additional 333,452 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,586,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,572,000 after acquiring an additional 104,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,870,000 after purchasing an additional 137,087 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 789,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after buying an additional 236,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 789,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 235,971 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRIX. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 8.6 %

NRIX opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $873.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.23. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 354.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $84,404.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,724 shares in the company, valued at $488,660.76. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $73,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,349.45. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,326 shares of company stock valued at $213,449. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

