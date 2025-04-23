Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 2.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $55.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as low as $38.36 and last traded at $38.75. 2,625,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,751,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 763,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,365,992,000 after buying an additional 10,434,098 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 264,178,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,053,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,890 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,075.3% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,930,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,491 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,117,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

