OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG stock opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.74. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $47.66.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.44%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

