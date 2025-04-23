Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Price

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AGCO from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.49. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AGCO by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,504,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 534.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,901,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,259,000 after buying an additional 2,444,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,360,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,641,000 after buying an additional 961,081 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,022,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

