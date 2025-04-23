ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,278,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 950,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 196,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.38.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORIC shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

