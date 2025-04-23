Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $50.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Papa Johns International traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 98241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PZZA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa Johns International

Papa Johns International Stock Up 2.3 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Papa Johns International in the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Papa Johns International in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Papa Johns International by 506.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Papa Johns International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Papa Johns International by 26.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.02%.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.