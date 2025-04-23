Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

PKBK stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. Parke Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $122,752.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,582.36. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 7,160 shares of company stock valued at $143,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 306.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.