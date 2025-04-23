Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 821.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,214,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,817,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,096,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,659 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,321,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 687,634.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,671,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

PTEN stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.96%.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,482,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,824.96. This trade represents a 1.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $357,265.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,475 shares in the company, valued at $634,224.50. This trade represents a 36.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

