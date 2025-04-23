Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 808.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,762 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

