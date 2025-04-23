PHINIA (PHIN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect PHINIA to post earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $813.24 million for the quarter. PHINIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.94 million. On average, analysts expect PHINIA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. PHINIA has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $57.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. PHINIA’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHIN shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PHINIA in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Northland Capmk raised PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PHINIA in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PHINIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

