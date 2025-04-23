Piper Sandler Lowers Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $74.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBI stock opened at $65.89 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.60 per share, for a total transaction of $156,492.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 180,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,646.80. The trade was a 3.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 29,402 shares of company stock worth $653,787 in the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,089.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

