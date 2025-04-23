Portland General Electric (POR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $977.02 million for the quarter. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $3.13-3.33 EPS.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Portland General Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 2.9 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.40. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on POR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

View Our Latest Report on POR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $79,371.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,430.92. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,795 shares of company stock worth $159,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.