Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 101.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $165.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.02. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.98.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 15.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.12%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

