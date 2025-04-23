Preferred Bank (PFBC) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to post earnings of $2.32 per share and revenue of $70.78 million for the quarter.
Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.17). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Preferred Bank Trading Up 3.8 %
PFBC opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $71.43 and a twelve month high of $99.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.72.
Preferred Bank Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFBC shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.
View Our Latest Research Report on PFBC
About Preferred Bank
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Preferred Bank
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.