Preferred Bank (PFBC) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to post earnings of $2.32 per share and revenue of $70.78 million for the quarter.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.17). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFBC opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $71.43 and a twelve month high of $99.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFBC shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

