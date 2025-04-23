ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,253 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of -0.09.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRA. StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

