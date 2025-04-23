ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC) Insider Daniel (Dan) Walden Sells 44,316 Shares

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel (Dan) Walden sold 44,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total value of £14,181.12 ($18,790.41).

Daniel (Dan) Walden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 16th, Daniel (Dan) Walden sold 47,064 shares of ProCook Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £16,001.76 ($21,202.81).

ProCook Group Stock Down 0.3 %

PROC stock opened at GBX 32.89 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.60. ProCook Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 16.63 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 44 ($0.58). The company has a market cap of £35.84 million, a P/E ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 1.12.

About ProCook Group

ProCook is the UK’s leading direct-to-consumer specialist kitchenware brand. ProCook designs, develops, and retails a high-quality range of direct-sourced and own-brand kitchenware which provides customers with significant value for money.

The brand sells directly through its website, www.procook.co.uk, and through an expanding network of over 60 own-brand retail stores, located across the UK.

Founded over 25 years ago as a family business, selling cookware sets by direct mail in the UK, ProCook has grown into a market leading, multi-channel specialist kitchenware company, employing over 600 colleagues, and operating from its Store Support Centre in Gloucester.

