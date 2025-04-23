Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $332.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $336.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $349.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Public Storage by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 439,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,740 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $296.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.31 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 112.89%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

