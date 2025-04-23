Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $332.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $336.25.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $349.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.
Shares of PSA opened at $296.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.31 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.80.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 112.89%.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
