Q2 EPS Estimates for Charles Schwab Increased by Analyst

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Monday, April 21st. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.78.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.2 %

SCHW stock opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.74. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,242.94. This trade represents a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,123.76. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,030 shares of company stock valued at $40,988,118 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 19,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 221,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 298.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 48,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

