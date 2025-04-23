QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. QuidelOrtho traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 1460115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QDEL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QDEL

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.43.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.