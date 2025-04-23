Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,257,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Brink’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 54,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 292,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,862,000 after buying an additional 48,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.27. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $80.21 and a 1-year high of $115.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.85.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

