Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 475,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,000.

Get The India Fund alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 24.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in The India Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The India Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IFN stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

About The India Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.