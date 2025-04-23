Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 142,659 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 142,659 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 203,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. This represents a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,321. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

