Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 201,171 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 201,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.65% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,894,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of PJUN opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $38.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $615.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

