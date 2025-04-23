Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 219,397 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 219,397 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,216,000.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,651.42. This represents a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:JNPR opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Argus downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.