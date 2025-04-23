Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 253,215 Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 253,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDRE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadre by 15.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after buying an additional 76,750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cadre by 335.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cadre by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $1,594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,866,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,414,200.96. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.95 million. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

