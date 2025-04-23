Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 61,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 152,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 47,601 shares in the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
