Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 65,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QWLD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,271,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

QWLD stock opened at $124.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $113.04 and a 52 week high of $131.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average of $127.17.

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

