Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $7.47 Million in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 121,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of Power Integrations as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 1,618.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $758,424.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,121.28. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,152 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $312,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,706,435.50. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,198 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on POWI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $79.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

