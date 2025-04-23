Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $7.74 Million in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 877,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 65,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $107,189.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,344 shares in the company, valued at $50,287.04. This trade represents a 68.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

