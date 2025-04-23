Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $7.77 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 154,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,770,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares during the period. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000.

Shares of RSPN opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $606.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

