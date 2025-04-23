Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $7.85 Million in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.10% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFVA. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Down 13.2 %

VFVA opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $681.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $130.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.03.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

