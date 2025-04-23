Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $7.89 Million in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 251,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,000.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 626,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,649,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 313,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 116,304 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 862,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 26,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 71,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 84.67%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HRL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,835.20. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.