Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $7.93 Million in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 127,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,932,000.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,625,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $663,426,000 after buying an additional 107,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,046,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,573,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,707,000 after acquiring an additional 78,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First American Financial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,735,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,368,000 after acquiring an additional 286,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,530,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.78. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $70.92. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First American Financial news, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $7,121,355.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,574 shares in the company, valued at $31,454,906.40. This represents a 18.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $200,202.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,299.25. The trade was a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,707 shares of company stock worth $8,136,565. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FAF

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.