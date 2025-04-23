Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $8.23 Million in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 355,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of BCE by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in BCE by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 185.42, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.99%. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.6965 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 2,291.67%.

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

