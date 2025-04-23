Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $8.27 Million in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 341,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,000.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after purchasing an additional 144,623 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of WRBY opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WRBY. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Warby Parker

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $1,380,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,206.97. The trade was a 80.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,179.04. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,092. 26.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Warby Parker

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.