Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $8.29 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 282,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,286,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.88% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSPH. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,834,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,368,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,007.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

RSPH stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $736.21 million, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

