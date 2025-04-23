Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $8.33 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 241,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 201,342.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. InvesTrust bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $131.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.