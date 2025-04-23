Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $8.34 Million in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 231,361 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of First Financial Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 131,259 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after buying an additional 131,063 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 6,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $210,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 949,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,341,909.52. This represents a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

