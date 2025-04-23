Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $8.35 Million in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BERY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

BERY stock opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.68 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

