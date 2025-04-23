Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $8.43 Million in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 144,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,425,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Steel ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Steel ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000.

NYSEARCA:SLX opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56. The company has a market cap of $69.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.26. VanEck Steel ETF has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $74.33.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

