Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $8.50 Million in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,000.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of RNR stock opened at $243.62 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $208.98 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.49 and a 200 day moving average of $252.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RenaissanceRe

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.