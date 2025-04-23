Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $8.02 Million Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 116,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Voya Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Voya Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Voya Financial Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of VOYA opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

