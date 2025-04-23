Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $8.07 Million Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 102,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,065,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of IWX opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.48 and a 12-month high of $85.39.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

