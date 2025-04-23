Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 143,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,413,000.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 109.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 882,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,356,000 after purchasing an additional 461,894 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth about $10,490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,269,000 after buying an additional 142,537 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,279,000 after buying an additional 89,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 1,579.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 79,595 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Black Hills Price Performance

NYSE BKH opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.