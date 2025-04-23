Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 125,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,000.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Comerica by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE CMA opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $73.45.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Comerica from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMA

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.