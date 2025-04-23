Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 172,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.52% of Helios Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 230.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 40,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after buying an additional 33,915 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5,804.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 720,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,182,000 after buying an additional 708,715 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $886.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $57.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Helios Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

