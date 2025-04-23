Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,000.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 167,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 93,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 70,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,878,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,720,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSEARCA IAK opened at $130.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.65. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $110.69 and a 12-month high of $139.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.41.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.